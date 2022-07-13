Troy Parrott on what Antonio Conte wants from him

He is impressing during pre-season.

Troy Parrott has opened up about what Antonio Conte is asking from him at Spurs, as the Irishman embarks on an intense pre-season regime with the first-team.

Much has been made about the hellish pre-season fitness drills that Conte implements, but it has not been a problem for Parrott, who led the pack in Monday’s session in South Korea.

In an interview with football.london, Parrott opened up about what Conte has been telling him, and what the Italian boss sees as important.

Troy Parrott on Antonio Conte

“During training he came in and helped me with some little stuff. Just telling me what he wants from the attacking players and that’s all I can ask for really.

“Our position is important for the press. It’s a different energy and then in possession just being an option and being available for players when they’ve got the ball. Making sure I’m there to receive the ball.”

He also outlined one part of his game in particular that he is trying to improve – his physical strength.

He said: “It’s going to come, more physically with age, as you get older. I’m working hard on it. I was working hard in the off-season to try to get more strength and I feel strong, I feel good.”

Troy Parrott’s pre-season

He also praised Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, as he feels as though he is learning from the two world class forwards every day.

“From when I first came in as a kid, just to watch them, let alone train with the guys like that day in, day out, was a massive help. Just to see the way they prepare, the way they play on the pitch, just trying to take things in,” he explained. “When I’m curious about stuff I’ll ask and they’re always open people who will do anything to help.”

Whether Parrott goes on loan or stays at Spurs this season remains to be seen, but no matter what it’s good to see him on the radar of those who matter at the club.

