Troy Deeney gives ultimate praise to young Man United players

Kind words from the big man.

Troy Deeney has given Manchester United’s young players some seriously high praise, with regards to their attitudes and professionalism.

In a recent interview with Ben Foster, Deeney was asked by his former Watford teammate about whether or not young players on loan from big clubs these days come in with an attitude that suggests they are too big to be playing in the lower leagues.

Deeney said that he has seen examples of that in the past, but that Man United’s youngsters seem to always have the right attitude.

Speaking to Foster, he said: “The Man United boys are always the best ones. I always say this. I don’t know whether it’s the grounding or the Fergie era that’s still around.

“They’re not rude, they’re always on time, they always want to do more and they always want to more. It’s a bit old school, a bit ‘Shut up and do what you’re told’.

“Other clubs, not so much…”

Troy Deeney on Man United players

In a separate interview with The Times, Deeney seemed to reveal that these “other clubs” he was referring to include Chelsea.

He elaborated: ” I’ve had people from Chelsea and other clubs and it’s money-motivated first whereas at Man United it’s, ‘I want to be the best of the best’. Even if they don’t go on to do that, there’s always that drive.”

Deeney is currently playing his football in the Championship with Birmingham, so he could be referring to current Man United loanee Hannibal Mejbri, as well as Tahith Chong who the club signed on a permanent basis at the start of this season.

Deeney also namechecked Danny Drinkwater as a young player who he was impressed by when he first went on loan from Man United.

