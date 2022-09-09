Trevor Sinclair contacted by talkSPORT over Queen tweet

The former England international is in trouble.

Trevor Sinclair has been contacted by talkSPORT over a tweet he posted about the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Queen of England died at the age of 96, which led to an outpour of sadness from people in the United Kingdom, including those in the world of sport.

A number of football clubs released statements in the wake of her death, as did a number of major sports people in the UK.

Sinclair on the other hand, questioned why he should mourn when he believes that the Queen allowed racism to “thrive” in Britain.

He tweeted: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!”

Trevor Sinclair tweet causes backlash

Sinclair, who is a regular guest on radio station talkSPORT, was approached by his place of work, who told the public that they have failed to get in contact with him thus far.

They wrote: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

His co-worker Simon Jordan also got in on the act, saying that it wasn’t an appropriate “thought” to have.

“Trev, I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought , let alone tweet. The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division!”

Trev I’m really not sure that is an appropriate thought , let alone tweet . The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the over riding sentiments not division ! — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) September 8, 2022

It appears that Sinclair’s account has now been deleted, which is unsurprising as many of the replies to his initial tweet suggested they were reporting him.

Sinclair, during his playing days, was eligible to line out for Ireland through his mother.

He opted to play for England instead, something which he says he regretted as his career went on. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: trevor sinclair