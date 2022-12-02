Liverpool star on why Marcus Rashford is underrated

Really kind words…

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has discussed the reasons he believes Marcus Rashford is underrated, while the two are in Qatar.

Rashford is England’s top scorer at the tournament with three goals, while no other player at the World Cup has scored more than him so far.

Alexander-Arnold has marked Rashford on a number of occasions, so it’s safe to say that the two know each other’s games quite well.

Speaking ahead of England’s Round of 16 game against Senegal, Alexander-Arnold said that Rashford is the sort of player who could win England the tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Marcus Rashford

He said: “That’s the first thing, when he steps on the pitch, the first you think is that he is going to use his pace, his speed to get in behind to get at people. He’s skillful, he can score and create.

“As defenders, you don’t want to play against him because you’re worried about what he is going to do. If he’s going to score, if he’s going to create, so to have him on our team, you know what defenders are thinking.

“He’s an outstanding player. He’s underrated, I think he’s someone who can win games for club and country – he’s shown that before and I’m sure will continue to do that. He’s also someone that can help us win this tournament.”

FT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿0-3🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A marvellous Marcus Rashford free kick put England on their way to topping Group B after a dismal performance from Wales. 📺Watch live now on @rte2 & @rteplayer: https://t.co/JYf06cJLAe#FIFAWorldCup #WALENG #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/XvlAZRE1lm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 29, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Marcus Rashford

Alexander-Arnold has said in the past that one game in particular against Rashford changed the way he viewed defending and his own game in general.

Rashford scored twice in this game, and seemingly taught Alexander-Arnold a lesson or two that have clearly stuck with him throughout his career.

Marcus Rashford turned Trent inside out to score the first of his two goals in a 2-1 win in 2018 💫 (via @ManUtd)pic.twitter.com/xz7n6UaEDi — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 22, 2021

England take on Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday night at 7pm.

