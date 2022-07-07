Liverpool and Ireland youngster hailed as “unbelievable”

Another really talented prospect.

Liverpool and Ireland youngster Trent Kone-Doherty has been hailed as “unbelievable”, following his move to the English giants.

The move, which had been speculated for months, has finally been confirmed, with Kone-Doherty now over in Liverpool and eager to get started.

The Athletic have since compiled a profile on the Derry youngster, and some of the testimonies included will excite both Irish and Liverpool fans alike.

Gerry Doherty, the Chairman of Foyle Harps, had some really high praise for Kone-Doherty, who had played for his club as a child and young teenager.

He said: “There were about twenty youngsters in that age group but you could always see Trent was special because he had one thing — blinding pace.

“In games, we were always looking for Trent to do something special to get us out of a hole. Some of the goals he scored were unbelievable. He would go past a couple of players then bang — out of the blue, he’d hit a rocket.”

Trent Kone-Doherty at Liverpool

While it won’t be easy to break into Liverpool’s first-team, Jurgen Klopp is fond of giving young talents a chance in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in particular.

Kone-Doherty is clearly very eager to get into the Ireland setup, having experienced some joy already with the underage sides.

Speaking to the FAI recently, he said: “My proper (Ireland) debut was against Malta, in Malta. And I scored as well, so it was amazing. To celebrate with my team was amazing.

“Playing with the under 17s then was really good. I just need to keep working. I want to keep playing well and hopefully make my debut for the first-team one day.”

WATCH | All 3 of Ireland MU16s’ goals in the 3-0 win over Malta yesterday 🇲🇹🇮🇪 ⚽️ Cian Morling

⚽️ Trent Kone Doherty

⚽️ Nickson Okosun All on target 💥#IRLU16 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/EpNJu80we0 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 22, 2021

The last time a young Irish talent got given a chance at Liverpool it happened to go quite well, and the most recent time a boy named Trent was brought into the team it went even better…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson)

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, Trent Kone Doherty