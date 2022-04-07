Liverpool target and Ireland youth star Trent Kone-Doherty on international dreams

“I just need to keep working…”

Liverpool-target and Ireland youth international Trent Kone-Doherty has talked about his plans for the future, including some big dreams.

Kone-Doherty plays his football with Derry City’s youth teams and is a key member of Colin O’Brien’s Ireland under-17 side.

Recently he made a first-team appearance for Derry at the Brandywell in front of a packed crowd, a moment he discussed in a new interview.

Trent Kone-Doherty on first-team dreams

Speaking about his debut for the club, he said: “It was a really proud moment. I want to thank all the coaches and staff at Derry for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“I came home from school and my dad just rang me and said ‘You’ll be in the first-team tonight.’ I was buzzing. I just texted all my friends to go to the game, and everyone came. It was really good.

“I played like 20 minutes as well, with a crowd watching, which was class. Hopefully I’ll keep trying to get into the first-team, and get in and around to it.”

Trent Kone-Doherty on international career

Speaking about his strengths, he said: “I’m quite a direct player. My two strengths would be my 1v1 ability and my pace.

“My proper debut was against Malta, in Malta. And I scored as well, so it was amazing. To celebrate with my team was amazing.

“Playing with the under 17s then was really good. I just need to keep working. I want to keep playing well and hopefully make my debut for the first-team one day.”

While he has dreams of being a regular for Derry, things could get even better for the teenager, with Liverpool eager to sign him.

Reports emerged recently to state that Kone-Doherty will soon sign a pre-contract agreement with the six-time European champions.

