Trent Alexander-Arnold defiantly responds to critics

Trent Alexander-Arnold has defiantly responded to the critics he has had this season, insisting he has always been focused on both parts of his game.

Much has been made about Alexander-Arnold’s defending, especially this season, though it looks like the Liverpool man is back to his best lately.

In the leadup to the World Cup, many questioned whether or not Alexander-Arnold could be trusted to play against some of football’s best wingers, due to his defensive issues.

Gary Neville said that he didn’t trust the Liverpool defender, while others feel that his incredible attacking output more than makes up for what he struggles with near his own goal.

The right-back has opened up about the criticism he has received this season, and insisted that he doesn’t let it get to him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on criticism

He said: “I’ve always known that I’ve had that in me. If people don’t want to recognise it or see it when they watch me play the game then that’s on them.

“I like to try to give the opposition as hard a game as possible, on and off the ball. That’s just part of it. People will highlight it when I do a few good 1v1s or a few bad 1v1s.

“It’s something that is very easy to be brought up and talked about. It’s something that I do work on but it’s not something that I’ve tried to change especially hard now.

“The only thing that I can control is what my intentions are. I’m finding more form, but I haven’t changed mentality. That’s always been there.”

Alexander-Arnold will have his work cut out for him on Saturday marking the impressive Kaoru Mitoma when Liverpool take on Brighton this weekend.

Liverpool need a result to keep them in the race for the top four, while Brighton will know that they could go above Jurgen Klopp’s side with a win.

