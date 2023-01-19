Transfer rumour roundup – Trossard, Ings and Kelleher

Some assistance for Mikel Arteta’s side in the title race.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton on a permanent deal, according to reports.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported that Arsenal will have to pay £27 million for the Brighton midfielder who is nearing the end of his contract with the Seagulls.

The Belgium international has seven goals in 17 appearances for Brighton this season, but has not played for the south coast side since their 4-2 loss to Arsenal at the end of December.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi recently came out and said that other players deserve to be playing ahead of Trossard, and that the player himself knows what he has done to end up being dropped from the squad.

Leandro Trossard to join Arsenal

He will likely join Arsenal after Chelsea swooped in and signed Mykhailo Mudryk, after it seemed as though the Ukrainian winger was destined to join the North London club.

Trossard can play anywhere across the front three, or even in a deeper role in the midfield.

Elsewhere in the transfer rumour mill on Thursday, Danny Ings is currently undertaking a medical at West Ham.

It is believed that the Hammers will have to fork out £15 million for the Aston Villa striker, who is clearly not in Unai Emery’s plans at the club.

🎙️ "I think for him it was a very good offer and for the club as well" Aston Villa manager Unai Emery gives his thoughts on forward Danny Ings leaving the club 💬 pic.twitter.com/M5fCS08Wqm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 19, 2023

Ings is Villa’s top scorer this season, and David Moyes and West Ham will be hoping that his goals will help the London club fight relegation.

In Liverpool, Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club, with certain reports suggesting both Spurs and Leicester are keeping tabs on the Ireland international.

However, while Kelleher is likely to leave Liverpool in the summer, the reports linking him to Spurs and Leicester do not have much weight attached to them.

Read next: Jesse Lingard slams Man United facilities and social media output

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Leandro Trossard