Tottenham Hotspur agree fee for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez

A signing that could have major ramifications, though there does appear to be a catch.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly agreed a fee for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Times broke the news on Sunday afternoon that the Argentinian striker could be making his way to Spurs for a move worth in excess of £60 million.

Spurs looking to spend big on a striker

It is believed that a number of add-ons will also be included in the deal for Martinez, as Inter have valued the forward at around £76.8million.

The deal, similarly to Aston Villa’s signing of Danny Ings during the week, has come quite out of nowhere.

Since it was initially reported, further information have come to light about the deal, one or two of which may make it less likely to go ahead.

Football London have confirmed that Inter and Spurs reached an agreement before the deal for Chelsea to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge seriously ramped up this weekend.

As a result, some doubt has been cast over whether Inter will allow both of their star strikers to leave the club in the same window.

The Italian side, who won the league just last season, are believed to be in financial difficulty, with former manager Antonio Conte having left shortly after the season ended.

Lautaro Martinez on the move?

Spurs’ fiercest rivals were quite heavily linked with Martinez this summer, though it seems Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere for some additional firepower, unless this deal is to fall through.

Many football fans are speculating whether this signing means that Spurs are starting to plan for life without Harry Kane, while more optimistic Tottenham supporters are excited at the thought of seeing the two play together.

Whether or not the deal does go ahead, it shows that Spurs are willing to spend big on an attacking player, which could have major ramifications on the Kane situation.

