Former Ireland international predicts Aston Villa return for Jack Grealish

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino has predicted an Aston Villa return for Jack Grealish if things don’t pick up for him at Manchester City.

Grealish signed for City for £100 million last summer, making him the most expensive English footballer of all time, but he failed to hit the ground running in Manchester.

He played a minor role for City throughout the season, and although he picked up a league title, it was undeniably an underwhelming season in Manchester for him.

After an anonymous performance in this season’s Community Shield loss to Liverpool, Cascarino has warned Grealish that if he doesn’t start performing to a higher standard then he will be loaned out or sold.

Tony Cascarino on Jack Grealish

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “At the end of the season, if he doesn’t pick up his standards, what we know he’s capable of and why they paid £100m for him, he’ll probably be loaned out or he might end up back at Villa.

“He’s not playing well enough consistently for Man City.

“I’m not talking about being OK, six out of tens. He should be eight or nine. He’s got so much quality.”

Jack has got an issue. You can’t be a £100m player and be OK, your standard is higher than that.

“City’s standard is higher than that and he has been six out of ten too often.”

Jack Grealish’s future

While Pep Guardiola signings often take some time to settle in, it does feel like Grealish will not be given too much time in the starting XI if he fails to light the league up this season.

He faces stiff competition for a place in the team from talents like Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and new signing Julian Alvarez who scored on his debut.

