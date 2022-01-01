Former Ireland international tips Liverpool to sell star to Aston Villa

“I’ve got a feeling…”

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino has predicted that Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino to Aston Villa in the near future.

He said he feels as though Villa are just one or two signings away from taking their team to the next level, and that Steven Gerrard may use his Liverpool connections to do just that.

While he doesn’t have too much evidence or any inside information to suggest this transfer will happen, Cascarino believes that it would be the perfect signing for Gerrard’s team.

Tony Cascarino on Roberto Firmino

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I’ve got a feeling, I wouldn’t be surprised if Firmino went to Villa.

“And I say that because there’s always puzzles to managers and their former clubs. They love going back to people they work with.

“Danny Ings hasn’t worked out at Villa. I’m surprised because I like Danny, I think he’s a terrific player but it doesn’t feel like it’s worked out.

“I think Ollie Watkins needs a type of Firmino player to get the best out of him. Gerrard is going to look for that type of player. When he talks about being exciting for the fans, they’re going big.

“People might say (Jurgen) Klopp will never let him go. But he’s been a sub way too often. (Diogo) Jota has taken his place at Liverpool.”

Roberto Firmino at Liverpool

Firmino was once one of the most important players at Liverpool, and a guaranteed starter in Klopp’s team.

However, his dip in form coincided with the arrival of Jota, who has been electric since joining the club from Wolves last season.

Firmino was never just a goalscorer, and if Villa were to get the chequebook out and sign the Brazilian, they would be bringing in one of the most hardworking players in the league.

However, given Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are about to head to AFCON, it would be a real surprise to see Klopp sell any of his attackers in January.

