Tony Cascarino hits out at Antonio Conte over Eric Dier comments

He’s not having it.

Tony Cascarino has hit out at Antonio Conte over comments he made about Eric Dier and Leonardo Bonucci.

The Spurs boss made a comparison between the two players that Cascarino clearly disagrees with, and it’s hard to argue with him.

Speaking recently about Dier, Conte said: “With the ball Bonucci can be a good example for Eric Dier.

“Bonucci did a lot with his career which Eric can replicate. He has to continue in the way he’s playing at the moment, I’ll be very angry if he doesn’t.”

Clearly this is something that Cascarino took issue with, saying that Conte should hold back on making those sorts of comparisons.

Tony Cascarino responds to Antonio Conte

“He’s had a decent start to the season but comparing him to Bonucci is a bit of a long one for me at the moment, I’d hold back on that one,” he said.

“I wouldn’t have that he’s as versatile as Bonucci, maybe he was a failed midfielder more than a midfielder, he didn’t pull up any trees.

“I think he’s not bad, I’m still reserved in my opinion over the course of a season on Dier.

“It’s a bit like Tottenham themselves, you’re judging Tottenham on if they can be title contenders, they’ve got a lot of good players, they’ve been really good.

“He’s shone in September and August and I don’t know how good he will be over the course of a season.”

Dier has made it into the England squad, and could well be a starter at the World Cup if Gareth Southgate continues with a back five.

He faces competition from Harry Maguire who is one of Southgate’s favourite players, but is ultimately not playing regular football at Man United.

John Stones and Kyle Walker likely have their spots secured, so it will be interesting to see who Southgate does opt for when push comes to shove.

