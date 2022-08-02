Man United linked with shock move for Tom Huddlestone

Not a headline you expect to read in 2022.

Manchester United have been linked with shock move for 35-year-old Tom Huddlestone in a coaching capacity.

According to the Telegraph, United reportedly want to sign the former Spurs midfielder as a coach who can also play with the under 21 side.

Due to the Premier League 2 rules, Huddlestone would be allowed to play as an over-aged player for the underage side – like former Ireland international Paul McShane did last season.

Huddlestone is in fact being linked with the club as a replacement for McShane, as United clearly want someone with a lot of experience to help guide their youngsters through to the firs team.

While Huddlestone is still only 35 years of age, and he could potentially play for the first team if he were to sign, it would be extremely unlikely.

That being said, United do desperately need a holding midfielder who could sit in front of the back four and dictate the pace of a game, something which Huddlestone used to do very well in his career.

This news comes just days after it was announced that former South Africa striker Benni McCarthy would be taking up a role with United as a striker’s coach.

Erik ten Hag explained McCarthy’s appointment, saying: “He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking.

“I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”

With the Premier League starting in just a matter of days, Ten Hag and his coaches will have his work cut out for him if United are to try and break into the top four.

