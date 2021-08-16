Tom Cleverley opens up on a petition that was made to get him out of the England squad

“At the time I was in a dark place”.

Watford shocked everyone in their return to the Premier League on Saturday, and Tom Cleverley was at the heart of all of it.

The former Manchester United man started in central midfield against an Aston Villa side that everyone assumed was going to win.

Villa lost their talisman in Jack Grealish this summer, but have strengthened with some big names, and many expected to steamroll a Watford side who came up from the Championship.

But Watford completely outclassed Dean Smith’s men, and as we mentioned, Tom Cleverley dictated the play very well for the Hornets.

While the 32-year-old is a respected Premier League footballer once more, there was a time when he was at Manchester United where many of the general public did not rate his abilities, and they did not attempt to hide their thoughts on him.

Tom Cleverley on his time as an England player

Speaking to Ben Foster on the goalkeeper’s popular YouTube page, he said that when he was playing for his national side, a petition was launched, and signed by over 20,000 people, to get him out of England’s World Cup squad.

“When I was an England player there were petitions to get me out of the England squad. Which was really hurtful, especially when it’s coming from your own fans. United fans.

“I’ll be the first to say that I wasn’t playing great at the time, but I’d always try my hardest.

“I can look back and laugh about it now, but at the time I was in a dark place. At the time, mental health wasn’t a thing.

“I think it’s a good thing now that people can be so open and it’s accepted, if someone’s struggling.”

Cleverley said that as a result of the negativity, he came off Twitter when he was younger, and he has never gotten back into the social media app.

