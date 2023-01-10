Tom Cannon signs for Preston on loan

Good stuff for the young Irishman.

Promising young Ireland striker Tom Cannon has signed for Preston North End on loan from Everton, the club has confirmed.

Cannon has been linked with Preston since the beginning of the transfer window, as the Championship side eagerly looked for somebody who can score goals.

Cannon has had no problem putting the ball in the back of the net for Everton’s youth team, having scored seven goals in 11 games for Everton’s U21s in the Premier League 2, and five in five in the Papa John’s Trophy.

If he can hit the ground running at Preston, it would be an excellent piece of business for all parties involved, including Everton – who have given Cannon brief appearances in the first-team over the past few weeks.

Tom Cannon joins Preston on loan

Speaking after he put pen to paper, Cannon said: “I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done. It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager.

“He’s told me what they want of me and I’m hearing they create a lot of chances so I’m here to put them away.

“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.

“I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”

Cannon will join up with a decent group of Irish players at Preston, including Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and Troy Parrott.

With Parrott returning from injury soon, Irish fans could be treated to a strike partnership of the young Dubliner and Cannon, which would make for seriously exciting and essential viewing for Ireland football fans.

