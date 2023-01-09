Young Ireland striker Tom Cannon linked with exciting loan move

This would be brilliant for the Everton man.

Young Ireland striker Tom Cannon is being linked with an exciting loan move from Everton to Preston North End.

The 20-year-old Aintree native has been with Everton’s academy since the age of 10 and has also played for Ireland at underage level, mainly at U19 and U20.

Cannon has scored seven goals in 11 games for Everton’s U21s in the Premier League 2 but has also scored five in five in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Most recently, he has been brought on by Frank Lampard for the first-team when Everton have needed a goal, showing just how highly rated he is.

Tom Cannon linked with Preston loan

Speaking this weekend, Preston manager Ryan Lowe said that he is openly watching Cannon’s progression, and that he is a big fan of the young striker.

He said: “People have seen me watching Tom Cannon but it’s unfair to talk about a player when there are numerous players out there and he is not my player. But he’s a fantastic talent and I’m sure there will be many other clubs interested in Tom Cannon. At this moment in time we can’t really speak about it until we have something to tell you.”

Cannon scored a beautiful free-kick for Everton’s Under 21s last week, which has resulted in a number of Toffees fans insisting that he should be given a proper run in the first-team.

If this is the last goal Tom Cannon ever scores for Everton's U21s, it's a hell of a way to sign off 🔥 The 20-year-old striker is expected to head out on loan in the next few days, with Preston heavily linked to his services. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/sG6rcEouZ5 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 8, 2023

Many Everton fans are pointing towards what is happening with Evan Ferguson at Brighton, and saying that it’s worth taking a similar gamble on Cannon, especially considering how difficult Everton’s current strikers are finding it to put the ball in the back of the net.

Preston on the other hand could also do with a clinical striker up front, and Cannon could be the young man they are looking for.

