Tom Cannon in line for more minutes following Premier League debut

A great moment for the young Ireland underage striker.

Tom Cannon made his Premier League debut on Monday in Everton’s 2-1 loss at home to Wolves.

Cannon has been knocking on the door of the first-team for quite a while now, banging in the goals in the Premier League 2 over the past year or so.

The 19-year-old Aintree native has been with Everton’s academy since the age of 10 and has also played for Ireland at underage level, mainly at U19 and U20.

And given Everton’s issues in front of goal (and in general), Cannon being given his debut was always going to happen at some point this season.

It came with just over 10 minutes left against Wolves, though it could have been even earlier, with Lampard preparing him in the 74th minute before telling him to sit down until the 85th, something which Everton fans were not too pleased about.

He got a good reaction when he came on, and based on the result, Everton fans on social media are demanding that he be given more time in the next game.

Neal Maupay started up front for Everton in Cannon’s place (with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured), and he offered very little.

Tom Cannon’s Premier League debut

Speaking after the game, Lampard certainly made it seem like the poor finishing was the problem on the day.

He said: “We need to be more clinical and learn how to take those chances. When you don’t, it leaves an element of nervousness of what could happen.

“But the lads gave everything. We had the right intensity and work-rate, so I thought we were unfortunate. I’d be the first to say the same if we got lucky.”

Unless Everton make the decision to send Cannon on loan in January, this certainly will not be his last appearance of the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Tom Cannon