Todd Cantwell explains “confusing” Norwich situation that led him to leave

Todd Cantwell has attempted to shed some light on the “confusing” situation that led him to leave Norwich in January.

The midfielder played a massive part in Norwich being promoted from the Championship last season, but for one reason or another, he couldn’t make it into the team this season.

He wasn’t getting his game under Daniel Farke, and when he was sacked and replaced by Dean Smith, things didn’t get any better for Cantwell.

He made the decision to make the move to Bournemouth, where he is hoping for gametime.

Todd Cantwell on leaving Norwich

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “In the same breath when you’re hearing about not hitting form and not hitting your personal part, it’s very difficult to understand and accept that when you’re not given the games needed to get a run of form going.

“Any footballer, any manager knows that they need a run of games to get up to speed and I wasn’t given that opportunity.

“For me to be labelled as ‘out of form’ was confusing I’d say. How are you expected to get into form when you’re not getting minutes, then you are and then you’re not again.”

He is now hoping that his career can be revived by Scott Parker at Bournemouth, who currently sit in second place in the Championship.

He said: “Obviously I wasn’t getting the game time that I’d have liked and things weren’t going the way that I’d have liked or planned.

“For me it’s about being proactive in a situation and looking at it for my career really.”

Todd Cantwell at Bournemouth

Cantwell has a lot of respect for Parker, and the former England international could teach him about parts of his game that may currently be weaker than others.

It seems a smart move for a number of reasons, given it does look extremely likely that Bournemouth are going to get promoted, and that Norwich are going down.

