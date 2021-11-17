Dean Smith issues update on Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour

Neither of them have played much this season.

Dean Smith has issued an update on Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour, in his first press conference as Norwich City manager.

Smith took over at Norwich after the club sacked Daniel Farke, just days after he himself was let go by Aston Villa.

Speaking to the press for the first time as manager, Smith was asked about two talented young players in the Norwich squad who haven’t featured much this season.

He said that he sees Cantwell and Gilmour playing a big part this season, in Norwich’s difficult fight for survival.

Dean Smith on Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour

He said: “A big role, along with the rest of the squad. It’s a new start for them in terms of a new coaching team coming in.

“We’ll get to see them tomorrow in training, and then it’s down to them to impress us and get into the team.”

🗣 "It's down to them to impress us now to get in to the team." Dean Smith is asked about Billy Gilmour and Todd Cantwell who haven't featured much for Norwich City this season pic.twitter.com/NzeDAuzQFG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2021

Cantwell (23) and Gilmour (20) have both looked seriously impressive in the past, with the latter even grabbing headlines at a major international tournament.

He dominated England at Euro 2020 during the summer, and was even given the man-of-the-match award for his efforts.

Cantwell on the other hand has had injuries go against him, though he will be hoping for a fresh start under Smith.

Dean Smith takes over at Norwich

Smith is in an interesting position as he takes over at Norwich, with his first game being against Southampton.

This is an odd turn of events, as the last game he managed as Aston Villa manager was also against Southampton, where his side lost 1-0.

It is believed that this is the first time that this has ever happened in the Premier League, but Smith says he will attempt to use it to his advantage.

He said: “I have an idea already of how Southampton play, it should help me.”

🗣 "I have an idea already of how Southampton play, it should help me." Dean Smith on facing Southampton as his first game at Norwich City after playing his last game against them as Aston Villa manager pic.twitter.com/5gmYyQXQwX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 17, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dean smith, Norwich