Toby Alderweireld shares emotional statement as he leaves Spurs

“A message to you…”

Toby Alderweireld has shared an emotional statement with Tottenham Hotspur fans, as he leaves the club after six years.

The Belgian defender joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid in 2015, making 236 appearances for the club in all competitions, and will now join Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Toby Alderweireld on leaving Tottenham Hotspur

He wrote: “Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories. You made me feel a part of your club the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special, stadium.

“Thank you first to the fans and then to my teammates and every incredible member of the Spurs’ staff, backroom and beyond.

“The club will always be in mine and my family’s heart. Love, Toby.”

A message to you 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hoEjOzBXo5 — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) July 27, 2021

Tottenham also released a statement on the club’s website following Alderweireld’s departure, wishing him the best in the future.

It read: “We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

“The defender joined us from Atletico Madrid in July, 2015, and formed a strong central partnership with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the pair providing the backbone of our Champions League qualification in 2015/16 and our best defensive record in a Premier League campaign (26 goals conceded) on our way to second place in 2016/17. He started both legs of the quarter-final, semi-final and then the final in our Champions League run of 2018/19.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”

Spurs linked with Cristian Romero

Following the Belgian defender’s departure, Spurs are now linked with Atalanta’s Cristian Romero to replace him.

The Italian club are said to be holding out for €55m (£47m), while it is believed that Spurs are unwilling to spend that much on the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane remains a Spurs player, despite constant links between him and Manchester City. City and Spurs will face off against each other in their first game of the season on 15 August.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Spurs, toby alderweireld, tottenham hotspur