Tim Sherwood makes interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick

Tim Sherwood has made an interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo and Ralf Rangnick, as he is clearly not impressed by Manchester United’s new manager.

Sherwood said that United “scraped a win” in Rangnick’s first game in charge, where they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at home.

United kept a clean sheet (their first in 16 games) against the London side, and looked extremely bright in the first half. Their efforts faded a bit as the game went on, with a wondergoal from Fred making the difference in the end.

However, despite there being a definite change in formation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s old setup, Sherwood was not impressed.

Tim Sherwood on Man United and Ralf Rangnick

He said: “Did I see much change, was it chalk and cheese to a Solskjaer or a Carrick side? No.

“Did they scrape the win? Yes. Were Palace poor? Absolutely, I don’t think they played well at all and I think Patrick Vieira will be telling us that.

“I think it’s a box ticked because you need to get some confidence…”

Specifically, he questioned whether Ronaldo even knew who Rangnick was, and questioned why he is so respected among football people.

“I don’t think Ronaldo knows too much about Rangnick. The guy comes with a huge reputation but I’m not sure where it comes from.

“No one has been fighting for his name. He was able to get the Man United job because nobody else wanted him.”

Tim Sherwood is not fully convinced by Ralf Rangnick just yet 😳🤔 pic.twitter.com/6QqHLebfB4 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 5, 2021

Tim Sherwood on Man United

This isn’t the first time Sherwood has made a slightly odd claim about Ronaldo and Man United this season either.

When Bruno Fernandes infamously missed a late penalty against Aston Villa back in September, Sherwood insisted that Ronaldo played a part in the miss.

He claimed that he had “distorted” Fernandes’ thinking, and that he wouldn’t take one again for the club.

While this seems like an extremely bold claim, Fernandes has not taken a penalty for the club since, with Ronaldo having recently scored one against Arsenal.

🗣 "The main man is here, it's distorted his thinking there, he knows he's got one chance and one chance only." Tim Sherwood thinks that Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty because of the pressure of Ronaldo being there pic.twitter.com/OhSuAjyKPv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 25, 2021

