Tim Cahill puls up old Roy Keane argument about Arsenal

Petty, but you can’t blame him…

Tim Cahill has pulled up an old clip from an argument he and Roy Keane had about Arsenal.

Back in 2020, Arsenal were seriously struggling under Mikel Arteta, and it even looked at one point like he was going to lose his job.

He just about hung in there though, and Arsenal backed him in a few transfer windows. They are now reaping the benefits.

But in 2020, Keane was not in the minority when criticising the way Arsenal were playing under the manager, while Cahill went to bat for his former teammate.

He tried to say that Arsenal had a clear style of play under Arteta, while Keane was there to point out that none of that mattered if they weren’t getting results.

Cahill argued: “But they know why they lost. Mikel knows the reason why they lost. They missed their chances in the first half.

“The key thing is Arsenal are progressing because there’s an identity, there’s a formula to the way they play. They play out from the back and they’ll keep playing out from the back – and that’s why I think Mikel deserves a lot of praise.”

Keane responded back asking about Arsenal’s poor results, but Cahill stood firm and said that Arteta “deserved a lot of praise”.

Tim Cahill vs Roy Keane

With Arsenal now top of the league, Cahill had no problem sharing a clip from the argument with Keane, alongside the caption: “Really happy to see Mikel given the time to build the foundations and structure for his football club.”

Really happy to see Mikel given the time to build the foundations and structure for his football club. ⚽️📚 https://t.co/wK5nj92fpd — Tim Cahill AO (@Tim_Cahill) January 17, 2023

Cahill and Arteta played together at Everton, and it’s no surprise to see that the former Australian international is happy for his old friend, who is working wonders in North London this season.

Read More About: roy keane, tim cahill