Thomas Tuchel bemoans refereeing decision in Southampton game

The Chelsea boss was not happy.

Thomas Tuchel has strongly criticised a refereeing decision that went against his team in their 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea had a goal disallowed after Cesar Azpilicueta was believed to have fouled Kyle Walker-Peters in the build up to the ball being stuck in the back of the net.

Azpilicueta brought the Southampton full back down, before Romelu Lukaku nearly scored. A few other players got a touch on the ball before Timo Werner finally scored, which seems to be one of the issues Tuchel has with VAR’s intervention.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea vs Southampton

Tuchel bemoaned this decision both on the pitch, where he received a yellow card, and after the game in a post-match interview.

He said: “We have talks here before the season. Everyone tells me we’re going back to English football, and we will not whistle soft touches, and it depends how the game goes…

“Then we’re here in north-London and it’s raining, we have an intensive match… It’s not even after the situation (the tackle from Azpilicueta) that there is a goal. There is a chance, there is a second chance, and there is a third cross. The third cross is a goal.

“This was not the decisive action for this goal. For this situation, I have absolutely zero understanding why we went back to the situation and took the goal away.

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

While Tuchel was definitely unhappy with the decision, he must be delighted with the result, as his team is now top of the league.

This could change depending on how Sunday’s clash between Liverpool and Manchester City goes, but for now Tuchel and Chelsea remain firmly in the title race.

After winning the Champions League last season, winning the Premier League in his first full year as Chelsea boss would be a remarkable achievement.

