Jamie Carragher thinks Thomas Tuchel could go to Man United

Jamie Carragher has explained why he thinks Thomas Tuchel could go to Manchester United if he is to leave Chelsea.

Tuchel’s future at Chelsea is uncertain, given the ongoing issues the club now have, and players and staff will understandably be weighing up their options.

While it would undeniably be an exciting move for United fans, Tuchel had been enjoying life at Chelsea up until the sanctions, and he may not be too eager to leave.

Carragher was asked about the situation on Sunday, and he maintained that he feels Tuchel to United could tempt him to come.

Jamie Carragher on Thomas Tuchel to Man United

He said: “I think it is realistic. If you’re Man United, why would you not ask that question? They need a new manager, and Tuchel is one of the best managers in the world right now.

“Plus the way he has handled himself over the last two weeks has elevated him as not just a manager but as a man as well. He is the spokesman for Chelsea and he’s been getting asked difficult questions, and I think he’s come out really well out of these last few weeks. He’s been a real leader for this football club.”

🗣 "I think it is realistic. If you're Manchester United why would you not ask that question?"@Carra23 stands by his idea that Manchester United should target Thomas Tuchel as their next manager pic.twitter.com/n8kEPOnoYa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2022

Thomas Tuchel to Man United

This comes after Carragher wrote an article to say that no manager wants to work in uncertain circumstances, and that he believes Tuchel would take the job.

He wrote: “United can offer him the security and backing every top coach craves. Yes, it will seem a predatory move — but from United and Tuchel’s perspective the more you consider it, the more of a no-brainer it is.

“Only clubs of a certain calibre could attract him. It would be negligent of Man United to fail to sound him out. As a coach, he is exactly what they need.”

Ralf Rangnick has a relationship with Tuchel, and it is beleived that he will play a part in deciding the next manager.

