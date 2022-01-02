Thomas Tuchel criticises Romelu Lukaku for interview comments

The Belgium striker has been dropped for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel has once again criticised Romelu Lukaku for the controversial comments that emerged over the past few days.

In an interview released earlier this week, Lukaku seemed to criticise his manager over his style of play, saying: “Tuchel has chosen to play with another system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional. I am not happy with the situation but I am professional – and I can’t give up now.”

He went on to say that he felt as though he wished he was still playing for Inter Milan instead of Chelsea, and that if Inter offered him the right contract, he would still be there.

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku

Tuchel has since responded to the controversial interview, making it known that he is not happy with what his player said.

He said: “I will not try to tell you we were happy about it.

“To speak out these things as a big player, a big signing and a key player who behaves on a daily basis like he is absolutely happy – then it’s a concern.

“It’s very surprising. We need to speak to him and he needs to speak to us. It’s very hard to understand based on how he behaves on a daily basis.”

When asked what he believed Lukaku meant when he said that Tuchel had opted for a different fomation at Chelsea, the manager was bewildered.

He said: “I don’t know. We don’t play a different formation. It’s a surprise on many levels.”

Graeme Souness, speaking on Sky Sports, insisted that Lukaku “has to apologise”, and that he “more than crossed the line”.

Chelsea vs Liverpool

The Belgian striker, who has been on a good run of form since he was put back in the Starting XI, will now not take part in today’s crucial game against Liverpool.

Lukaku has been left out of the squad entirely, in a game that neither side can afford to lose going into the business end of the title race.

