Thomas Tuchel reveals interesting first conversation with Chelsea board

Thomas Tuchel has revealed what was said during his first conversation with the Chelsea board before he took the job.

The German manager became Chelsea’s boss in January of 2021, and has since gone on to win the Champions League and the Super Cup in that short space of time.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s manager, and he was wary of doing so, given the club legend’s status among the fans.

He said that when he was approached by Chelsea’s board about the job, he asked them to consider whether Lampard deserved more time, because he knew how adored he was by the fans.

Thomas Tuchel on Frank Lampard

Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel said: “I actually said to the board on the very first phone call ‘Are you sure you want to do this? They (the fans) will not like you and maybe he deserves more time.

“When I think about Chelsea I think about him, because he embodies everything about Chelsea. Hard work, aggressive player, a big leader, but at the same time a normal guy.

“He is a true legend, but I clearly understood that the choice was made. I hoped for a fair chance with the players but I said very early ‘listen guys, I did not push him out!'”

Lampard has not worked in management since being sacked by Chelsea, but he did recently say that he was eager to get back into that side of the game, and that he is simply waiting for the right offer at the right time.

Tuchel’s Chelsea side will face their fierce rivals Arsenal on Sunday at 4.30pm, and he will be delighted to have Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku available. A win against Arsenal would make it two wins from two for Chelsea, after their 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace last week.

