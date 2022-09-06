Thomas Tuchel not willing to speak about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea debut

A disappointing start to the Champions League campaign.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has refused to comment on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s debut against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Zagreb won the game 1-0 thanks to a goal from Mislav Orcic in the 13th minute, and a fine defensive display from the home side.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel looked an extremely disappointed figure, and he took ownership for the poor performance from his team.

He said: “It’s an underperformance from us. Same story, like always. We have an okay start, fail to finish our half-chances. We don’t feel it when the game is there to be put to bed.

“Then we concede one counter-attack which is far too easy, and then we struggle. And we lose.

“There is too much to analyse. I’m a part of it. We are clearly not where we need to be and it’s on me. It’s on us. We need to find the solution.

“At the moment, everything is missing.”

Thomas Tuchel on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea debut

When asked about new signing Aubameyang, who was given his first Chelsea start, Tuchel kept his cards very close to his chest.

“I will not talk about individuals today. We play as a team, we lose as a team.”

"At the moment everything is missing." Thomas Tuchel isn't mincing his words after Chelsea's opening Champions League defeat… 😤 🎙 @archiert1 | #UCL pic.twitter.com/lCz4AS3wh5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 6, 2022

Chelsea’s season so far

This is yet another poor performance and result from Tuchel’s side this season, after a very slow start to the Premier League year.

Chelsea have already lost 3-0 to Leeds, and 2-1 to Southampton, while they were also lucky to win the game against West Ham this weekend.

Questions are beginning to be asked of Tuchel, just over 14 months after his side won the Champions League.

If Aubameyang fails to hit the ground running, it will prove once again that Chelsea were foolish to let go of Tammy Abraham, who is playing some excellent football under Jose Mourinho for Roma. More on that here.

