Louis van Gaal explains why Man United didn’t sign Thomas Muller

Louis van Gaal has explained why Manchester United didn’t sign German football legend Thomas Muller.

Van Gaal wanted to bring the Bayern Munich goalscoring machine to Manchester, and it seems as though he wasn’t a million miles away from doing so.

In a recent interview, he said that Muller was open to the move, but that his wife wasn’t keen on leaving Germany to move to England.

How different could United’s time post-Ferguson have been if they brought in such a relentless professional back then?

Louis van Gaal on Thomas Muller to Man United

He told SportBild: “I tried to bring Muller to Manchester both in the 2014/2015 season and in the 2015/2016 season.

“In 2015 it would have been possible if his wife had been a little more open to a transfer abroad.

“At least that was the reason Thomas gave my assistant Marcel Bout, who had had all the conversations with him, why the transfer had been rejected.”

In the past, Muller also said that he was quite close to joining United, insisting both parties were serious about the move, and that it wasn’t just a “poker game”.

Louis van Gaal on Thomas Muller

While the Dutch manager is laying the blame on Muller’s wife for the failed transfer, he has offered up other reasons in the past as to why the deal didn’t work out.

Speaking back in 2018 about his attempt to bring Muller to Old Trafford, he said that it was Bayern as a club that ensured the deal didn’t go through.

He said: “I can confirm that I wanted Muller. But there was nothing we could do. FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him.”

Van Gaal recently secured qualification for the 2022 World Cup with his Dutch team, though he did so sitting down, following an injury he sustained falling off his bike.

