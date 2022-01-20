Thomas Frank tears into Man United after suffering defeat

“We destroyed them.”

Brentford lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday night, in a game that Thomas Frank feels could have gone either way.

The Brentford boss does have a point too, as his team could (and probably should) have found themselves at least 2-0 up at half-time.

Instead it was 0-0 after 45 minutes, and Ralf Rangnick’s team turned on the style in the second half. Speaking after the game, Frank did not pull any punches with his assessment of the match.

Thomas Frank on Man United

He tore into United’s first-half performance, and criticised the team as a whole, particularly Rangnick taking Cristiano Ronaldo off for Harry Maguire.

He said: “I’m unbelievably proud of my team. I think we are the smallest club in the Premier League, and Man United are probably the biggest. I think the way we played in the first half, we destroyed them.

“We should have been up at least 2-0. They didn’t have a sniff. Nothing. We created five or six chances, three huge chances. From my point of view, I know you need to score your chances.

“Man United deserved a draw, at maximum. They are unbelievably lucky. Of course you need to take your chances, I know all that crap. But the performance, I’m proud of that.

“They were leading 2-0 and changed their system against little Brentford. I am so proud of our team.”

Thomas Frank on defeat to Man United

He then singled out David de Gea, and insisted he had “one of those nights”, before passing comment on how much more expensive United’s squad is, compared to his own.

He continued: “If we got those chances again I’m pretty sure one of them would go in the back of the net.

“They hadn’t had a chance before their goal. That’s why they paid £72 million for Jadon Sancho who was not even included in the team.”

Sancho was not in the squad due to the fact he was at a funeral on Wednesday, though it’s safe to assume Frank was unaware of this when making this comment.

