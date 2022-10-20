Thierry Henry offers Marcus Rashford valuable bit of advice

A harsh comment, but one that needed to be said…

Thierry Henry has offered Marcus Rashford a valuable bit of advice, when it comes to finishing chances on the football pitch.

Rashford led the line against Spurs for Manchester United on Wednesday night in what was an excellent display from Erik ten Hag’s side.

They completely bossed Antonio Conte’s team, keeping Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son quiet, and without Hugo Lloris the game could have been a cricket score.

And while Lloris did make some excellent saves in goal, it is also the case that Rashford could have done more with the chances he carved out for himself.

On three separate occasions, Rashford found himself with a clear shot at goal, with only Lloris standing in the way.

Each time, he absolutely smashed the ball goalward, with Lloris able to save it on two occasions, while the third flashed wide.

Thierry Henry on Marcus Rashford

Speaking about Rashford’s chances after the game, Henry offered some interesting advice that the Englishman would be wise to listen to.

He said: “This is what I say, when this ball is coming to you, have a look at the goalkeeper to freeze him. Strikers don’t do that often, the ball is coming to you, you know it, you have look at the goalkeeper to freeze him and he never looked.

“What you do normally, he just fires low and across. Power is not always the answer. Open the foot up and place it.”

When Patrice Evra pointed out that not every footballer has Henry’s brain, he bluntly responded: “No I know, but you have one – use it.”

Henry on Rashford: " You open the goal up. Just finish it. Place it, why hard? Side foot, goal. See you later." Evra: " Not everyone has your brain Henry." Henry: " I know but you have one, use it." [@primevideosport] pic.twitter.com/HyFBC0Olk8 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 19, 2022

While Rashford has been one of United’s better performers this season, his finishing over the past three games has been quite poor, and he will be eager to improve it as quickly as possible.

