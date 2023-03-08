Thierry Henry makes bold Kai Havertz comparison

High praise…

Thierry Henry made a bold comparison between Kai Havertz and Robin van Persie on Tuesday night.

Havertz was one of the stars of the show when Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund beat on Tuesday, to ensure Graham Potter’s side advanced to the next round of the Champions League.

Chelsea needed to win by two goals on the night, and they did just that, defeating the strong German side 2-0.

Havertz played a part in both goals, pulling off a lovely backheel in the leadup to Raheem Sterling’s opener, before scoring the second from the penalty spot.

However, he got lucky with his penalty, as he missed his first attempt, but the referee ordered a retake due to the Dortmund defenders encroaching on the box.

He made no mistake the second time around, and Henry sang his praises after the game.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry compared Havertz to Van Persie in the way he plays when he has his back to goal.

Thierry Henry on Kai Havertz

He said: “I thought he was good on the first goal. You could see he held the ball ever so well.

“It reminds sometimes a little, very little, of a Robin – the way he can hold the ball. Robin van Persie was very good with his left foot. The touch was always immaculate to drive, to bring people along.

“This is why I think out of the guy that used to be wingers or a No 10, he plays as a No 9 because back to goal, he can hold the ball well.”

Under Potter, Chelsea have seriously struggled to hit the back of the net, so Havertz scoring on Tuesday should be a very good sign for the team going forward, given he is often the most forward player in his team.

Read next: Wout Weghorst explains pre-match tunnel incident vs Liverpool

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kai Havertz, Thierry Henry