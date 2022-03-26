Roberto Martinez on what sort of reception he expects Thierry Henry to get in Dublin

The Frenchman will be in the Aviva on Saturday evening.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has discussed what sort of reception he expects Thierry Henry to get in Dublin this evening.

Ireland take on Belgium in a friendly on Saturday, with Henry the Belgian assistant manager.

Henry has an interesting relationship with Irish football, as the former Arsenal striker was responsible for one of the darkest moments in Irish sporting history.

He handled the ball twice to help France defeat Ireland in a World Cup qualifier back in 2009, and an awful lot of people who will be in attendance at the Aviva on Saturday will still be feeling upset by it.

Martinez did not seem too eager to talk about the Henry handball when he was asked about it, and quickly changed the subject to the Frenchman’s good traits.

Roberto Martinez on Thierry Henry handball

He said: “What I do know is Thierry is a football man whose behaviour as a footballer created incredible moments and created incredible stories.

“Now he’s in a completely different role. Thierry Henry is not a player anymore, he works with the national team and his work is very, very important, so for me to comment about what Thierry Henry did as a player is out of place.”

This evening’s friendly game is almost a sell-out, and while Martinez downplayed the handball incident, Henry would be wise to expect some choice words coming his way.

If the Henry memories aren’t enough to get the Ireland fans up for this game, they may also be interested in the fact that Youri Tielemans said that Ireland play “typical English football” in his pre-match press conference…

And to add another story to the narrative, tonight’s game will be former Ireland coach Anthony Barry’s first match with the Belgian team.

Read More About: roberto martinez, Thierry Henry