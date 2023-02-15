Thierry Henry provides interesting theory on Erling Haaland

Some top-class analysis.

Thierry Henry has provided an interesting theory on Erling Haaland, and more specifically, how to stop him.

Henry’s former side Arsenal take on Manchester City on Wednesday night in what is arguably the biggest game of the Premier League so far, with so much at stake for both sides.

If Arsenal win the game, it extends their lead at the top of the table to six points, while they would also have a game in hand with less than half of the season to go.

If City win it, Arsenal will no longer be top of the league, and many will feel like it will be the beginning of Pep Guardiola’s side retaining their title.

Speaking ahead of the match, Henry was discussing how to stop Haaland, going as far as saying that Man City would have been better off signing Harry Kane instead.

Thierry Henry on Erling Haaland

He said: “There was one piece of advice that Arsene Wenger gave me that stayed with me, he said: ‘What can you do when your team is not feeding you’.

“We know that when Kevin De Bruyne run, he can find him any way… But the boss used to say to me ‘Do you think Denis Bergkamp will give you the ball the same way Freddie Ljungberg does?’

“So I started to think about how I could enhance the skills of other players. So maybe, when Kevin gets it, you can make that run. But when Bernardo Silva gets it, come short, he likes a one-two.

“I think sometimes Haaland is making the same run whoever is on the ball. I don’t think it helps the team.”

Thierry Henry on the differences between Kane & Haaland! #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/ln44ha7ECi — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 14, 2023

Henry was speaking during CBS’ coverage of the Champions League on Tuesday night, which saw Spurs lose 1-0 to AC Milan, and Bayern Munich pick up an away win against PSG.

