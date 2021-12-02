“I’m not having a go…”

Thierry Henry doesn’t seem impressed by Arsenal’s run of form, if his latest quotes or anything to go by.

Arsenal have been on quite an impressive unbeaten run as of late, barring one thrashing at Anfield, and after a dreadful start to the season, Mikel Arteta finds his side in and around the Champions League places.

While many Arsenal fans are getting quite excited, Henry certainly is not.

The club legend was discussing Arsenal’s form when speaking to Amazon Prime Video, and he said that he won’t truly be impressed until the club is back in the top four.

He also said that for some reason, when Arsenal play a team that they should lose to, not only do they lose, but they get hammered.

Thierry Henry on Arsenal form

He said: “It showed we can beat Newcastle at home. We can beat Burnley, we can beat Aston Villa before Steven Gerrard arrived. We can beat Leicester with 27% possession.

“I think personally winning against those teams – and I’m not having a go – but I expect it from Arsenal when they play one game a week.

“Now the improvement is can you beat the teams at the top? That’s the improvement I want to see and am waiting to see tomorrow at Old Trafford.

“Every time they play a team they should lose against they not only lose but they get smashed. The improvement I want to see is can they get top-four?

“I’m an Arsenal fan and I think Mikel Arteta is doing well, but I want to see that improvement. Manchester United are not in the top-four but it can be a statement to go there and win and win well.

“We’re talking about Arsenal. I’m not over the moon by a Newcastle win, I want to see them win at Old Trafford.”

