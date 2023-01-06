Thiago Silva’s wife has a go at quiet Chelsea fans

Not one bit impressed…

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, thanks to a fine goal from Riyad Mahrez.

While it was a loss that leaves Graham Potter’s side in 10th place, the performance was much-improved from their recent visit to Nottingham Forest which ended 1-1.

However, it was a loss that also came at a further cost, with both Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling going off injured in the first-half.

During the game, Thiago Silva’s wife Belle took to Twitter to complain that the Chelsea fans around her were not making enough noise.

She tweeted to say: “Don’t come to Stamford Bridge if you’re not singing ‘Come on Chelsea!'”

Thiago Silva’s wife Belle unimpressed with Chelsea fans

Based on the replies to the tweet, a large chunk of Chelsea fans agreed with her.

Silva himself hardly put a foot wrong throughout the game, keeping the great Erling Haaland quiet and playing confidently out from the back as ever.

Chelsea’s season

Things don’t get any easier for Chelsea going forward either, as it is yet another game against Manchester City for them in the FA Cup on Sunday.

City already knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, and it would be a real disaster for Potter if this happens again this weekend.

It could be a huge result for Potter if his side manage to beat City on Sunday, as a decent cup run throughout the season could help mask how poor the results in the league have been.

If Chelsea are knocked out though, Potter’s days could be numbered at the club, which would be a disaster for the London club, as they recently appointed Potter’s backroom staff and paid Brighton a hefty fee to bring him to the club.

