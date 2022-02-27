Thiago Alcantara left in tears following Carabao Cup warmup injury

Emotional scenes at Wembley.

Thiago Alcantara could be seen in tears after an injury prevented him from playing in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

Thiago was due to start, but picked up an injury in the warm up, and as a result he needed to be removed from the squad.

He was replaced by Naby Keita, who started in central midfield alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, in what was a major blow for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Thiago has been at the heart of some of Liverpool’s best performances as of late, with his ability to control the game absolutely imperative to the way Klopp is making his side play these days.

Thiago left crying following injury

Before the game, Alisson Becker (who was replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher in the Starting XI), could be consoling Thiago on the bench.

The Spaniard was in tears shortly after he pulled up with an injury, which Jamie Carragher described as a “huge blow” for Liverpool.

😢 Thiago Alcântara in tears after suffering an injury in the warm-up for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/eNEylkX2r1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

Liverpool went on to win the game after an incredible and long penalty shootout, with Caoimhin Kelleher the saviour of Klopp’s side, incredibly scoring the winning penalty.

Thiago Alcantara injury

Keita, Thiago’s replacement, almost scored for Liverpool with a fine effort that was well saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

However, he can also probably consider himself somewhat lucky that he stayed on the pitch, as he was nearly sent off for a high tackle. While it was not spotted by the referee, those types of fouls have definitely been given as red in the past.

How long Thiago is out for remains to be seen, and given Liverpool find themselves in a title race and all-but confirmed to be in the next round of the Champions League, Klopp will want him back sooner rather than later.

