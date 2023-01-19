Erik ten Hag praises Wout Weghorst’s role in Man United goal

Hard work off the ball.

Erik ten Hag has praised Wout Weghorst’s role in Manchester United’s goal against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Bruno Fernandes scored Man United’s only goal of the game, following a nice cutback from Christian Eriksen after he had been played in behind by Marcus Rashford.

However, Ten Hag feels as though it was the hard work off the ball that enabled Fernandes to be free in the box to score, with Weghorst the man who took the two Palace defenders out of the game with a clever run.

Erik ten Hag on Wout Weghorst

The United boss said: “I think that it’s not easy to come in a team who is on a run, and for seven or eight months have a way of playing. You have to come in and only have one game to look at, and I don’t think the way we played against Man City represents us.

“It was great for Wout to watch from outside, but now has to do it by himself… I thought it was the best choice as he has the profile of the nine.

“I think he did quite well. His link-up play. He makes a great front-post run for our goal, he took two players out which makes Bruno free. Also, his pressing. You can see it was a good debut.”

Weghorst only played just over an hour for United against Palace, though he could be tasked with starting again against Arsenal on Sunday.

Anthony Martial wasn’t in the squad at all, following an injury he picked up before the Manchester City game that worsened during the match.

It will be a difficult task for the new signing, considering how strong William Saliba and Gabriel have been at the back for Arsenal this season.

