Erik ten Hag’s expletive-filled video has Man United fans very excited for the new season

He wasn’t happy, and he let it be known with the help of a swear word.

A video of Erik ten Hag’s no-nonsense management style has gone viral over the past 24 hours, following Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

United won the game relatively comfortably, with Palace playing quite an inexperienced side, but that shouldn’t take away from what was a very organised performance by Ten Hag’s men.

United fans are slowly but surely being convinced by Ten Hag and his coaching abilities, but it was one moment in particular during this game that has the supporters excited.

The Dutch manager let out an expletive at one point in the second-half after De Gea kicked the ball long instead of going short.

Erik ten Hag video

It was initially said that Ten Hag was addressing De Gea with his expletives, before people theorised whether or not it could have been Donny van de Beek.

It has since become quite clear he was actually talking to Charlie Savage, who was only on the pitch for a few minutes.

Savage, only a teenager, likely should have made a run towards De Gea to receive the ball from him, as he was supposed to be the deepest midfielder on the pitch.

Instead, he ran in the opposite direction, to the fury of his manager.

Erik ten Hag:

”DAVID…What the f*ck are you doing?” The boss takes no prisoners.pic.twitter.com/kZEZkTUlEb — Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ (@JackyHenchman) July 19, 2022

Ten Hag loves to play out from the back, which is something that United fans will have noticed over the past three pre-season games.

Speaking after the game, Donny van de Beek said that Ten Hag is the sort of manager who asks a lot from you as a player.

🗣️ "He asks a lot from you as a player!" 😅#MUFC's Donny van de Beek says there are 'positives' but still room for improvement under 'detailed' boss Erik ten Hag. 🔴📈 pic.twitter.com/fDd3o3SQ2w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 19, 2022

And even though he isn’t opposed to going long, it’s not as if United have a physical presence up top that can win aerial duels with ease, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo still failing to turn up for the pre-season campaign. More on that here.

