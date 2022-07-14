Erik ten Hag reveals where Donny van de Beek will play this season

Could we see him there this season?

Erik ten Hag has provided an update on where Donny van de Beek will play this season for Manchester United.

Van de Beek will surely be one of the happiest people in Manchester about Ten Hag coming in to take charge of the English footballing giants.

He has struggled to establish himself as a regular at United, and despite some nice cameos, has never had a good run of games in the team to show what he can do.

He and Ten Hag worked together extremely successfully at Ajax, with the two getting the best out of each other, which has led to United fans feeling they might do something similar in Manchester this season.

He came on for 45 minutes against Liverpool on Tuesday, alongside a team that was mostly made up of United youngsters, and didn’t put a foot wrong for the majority of the time he was on the pitch.

Speaking afterwards, Ten Hag said that he feels as though Van de Beek’s best position is behind the striker, but that he can play deeper if needs be.

Erik ten Hag on Donny van de Beek

He said: “He can do both. I know that from the past. But his best position, his best capability is in the box of the opponent.

“Playing short behind the striker, he has a really good smell of being in the right position.”

Unfortunately for Van de Beek, the position of #10 is wrapped up by Bruno Fernandes, who is unlikely to be dropped anytime soon (though it’s not impossible).

On top of that, it looks like United are closing in on signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, who also plays in this position.

The positive news for the Dutchman is that United will have a lot of games this season, due to the difficult Thursday/Sunday Europa League schedule.

