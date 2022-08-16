Erik ten Hag clashing with Glazers over Cristiano Ronaldo

A seriously messy situation.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly clashing with Joel Glazer over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

A recent report by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claims that Ten Hag has been willing to sell Ronaldo ever since the striker began kicking up a fuss, while the co-chairman Glazer has been getting in the way.

Glazer sanctions every transfer at United, and is not willing to let Ronaldo go, likely due to a combination of his performances on the pitch last year, as well as his commercial appeal.

Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in world football, and he scored more goals than any other player in United’s squad last season both in the league and in Europe.

Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag has spoken openly about Ronaldo, and insisted that he could be an important member of the squad if he stays, but it is believed that in private he has been happy to let the Portuguese striker leave the club.

Ronaldo scored a very impressive 24 goals in 38 games for United last season, far more than any other United attacker, but the growing consensus among United fans appears to be that he is doing more harm than good in the current set-up.

Reports emerged over the weekend that Ronaldo’s attitude is leading to disputes in training, while he is also said to be eating alone in the canteen and refusing to integrate with the rest of the squad.

If United managed to sign another attacker, Ronaldo’s presence may not be too badly missed, but their poor transfer window means that they had little or no choice but to start him against Brentford on Saturday evening.

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we anticipate that this could be a story that goes right down to the wire.

