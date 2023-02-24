Erik ten Hag shares worrying news for Man United ahead of cup final

He also criticised Newcastle for timewasting…

Erik ten Hag has shared some worrying news for Manchester United fans ahead of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Man United manager was speaking about the final after his side’s 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday night, when he was asked about the squad he would be taking to Wembley.

Despite videos emerging earlier in the week that showed Anthony Martial back in training after yet another injury, the final comes too soon for him to be able to play any part.

What is perhaps more worrying for Man United fans is that Ten Hag said that Marcus Rashford will need to be assessed going into the final, after the Englishman was taken off on Thursday night.

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

Speaking about the United talisman’s fitness, the manager said: ““The players are now coming in. We have to do investigations, so straight after a game you can’t say. You have to wait for the medical staff.”

Rashford was taken off in the 88th minute due to a knock he picked up, and he came off relatively gingerly, with his boot in his hand.

While Ten Hag’s comments are somewhat worrying for United fans, it could be a classic case of mind games going into the club’s biggest game of the season.

In the same press conference, Ten Hag went on to criticise Newcastle for timewasting in games, and urged the referees in the final to look out for such tactics.

He said: “The referees want to play effective time. They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So, it’s up to us that we get speed in the game but also we are then dependent on the refereeing as well.”

Kickoff from Wembley is at 4.30pm.

