Erik ten Hag begins mind games with Newcastle comments

Erik ten Hag has begun the mind games with Newcastle United ahead of the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Going into Sunday’s cup final, Ten Hag has urged the referees to be wary of Newcastle potentially timewasting during the game.

The Man United boss discussed how “annoying” Newcastle are to play against, insisting that they try to make the game as slow as possible.

When the two teams faced off earlier in the season, Old Trafford witnessed a 0-0 draw, in which both teams had plenty of chances to win the game.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag made sure to put a bit of pressure on the matchday officials going into this season’s first cup final.

Erik ten Hag on Newcastle United

He said: “The referees want to play effective time. They have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So, it’s up to us that we get speed in the game but also we are then dependent on the refereeing as well.

“It’s a great team with a clear philosophy about how they want to play the game. It’s an annoying team to play against.

“They try to annoy you. We have to make sure that we play our game and we focus on our game.”

While Ten Hag’s comments do seem somewhat petty, he does have the stats to back up what he is claiming.

Only games involving Leeds United have resulted in the ball being in play less than Newcastle’s, and there was a lot made about the Magpies’ timewasting during their defeat to Liverpool at the start of the season.

If nothing else, the referees will now be slightly more aware about potential timewasting in the final, on both sides.

