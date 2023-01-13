Erik ten Hag provides worrying update ahead of Manchester derby

Not what Man United fans will want to hear…

Erik ten Hag has provided a worrying update ahead of the Manchester derby, with regards to the fitness of some crucial players.

The Manchester United boss firstly revealed that while the club is close to striking a deal for Wout Weghorst, he will not be featuring against City on Saturday morning.

While this is not a surprise, given how soon the game is, it is made more concerning by the fact that Anthony Martial is currently facing a race against time to see if he will be fit enough to start the game.

Speaking to the press on Friday afternoon, Ten Hag said: “Anthony Martial trained this morning, we have to wait how he recovered. If he is available that will be decided tomorrow. It is a small thing in his leg.”

Erik ten Hag on Manchester derby

If Martial is not fit enough to start the game, it will likely mean that Marcus Rashford will start centrally, despite his best performances often coming off the left-hand side.

Ten Hag on Man City: "We noticed they had a set-back, clear. I have seen many games of theirs. But it is all about us. You have to play your best game. That is what I demand from my players: togetherness, fun belief, not naive. Come on the pitch + act as a winner." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 13, 2023

This would also mean that young Alejandro Garnacho could potentially be given a start in the huge game, will Antony is the most likely to start on the right.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot will not be fit enough to play against City, as Ten Hag confirmed that the injury he suffered against Charlton during the week was severe enough to rule him out of Saturday’s league game.

This will almost certainly result in Aaron Wan-Bissaka starting in Dalot’s place, which could be a blessing in disguise, given how much defending United are likely to have to do.

However, despite his abilities defensively, Dalot’s presence going forward will certainly be missed by Ten Hag’s side.

Meanwhile John Stones, who has been City’s best defender this season, will also miss the game through injury.

Kickoff from Old Trafford is 12.30. More info on the Manchester derby found here.

