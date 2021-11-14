Erik ten Hag responds to rumours linking him with Premier League jobs

“I live in the present…”

Erik ten Hag has responded to rumours linking him with a number of Premier League jobs.

Many Manchester United fans have ten Hag as the person they want most to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while he was also linked with the Newcastle job, following their newfound fortune.

Newcastle have since hired Eddie Howe, but the stories linking ten Hag with Man United don’t appear to be going away any time soon.

The Ajax manager was recently asked about his future, and whether or not he would consider making a move to Manchester.

Erik ten Hag on his future

His response is probably not what United fans wanted to hear from him.

He said: “I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this.

“I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going, if Ajax wants that too.”

“I am happy at Ajax. I can work there in a good way.

“The conditions and the climate are good. Good management and very nice staff, and not to forget I have a very good group of players, which is also flexible.”

Ten Hag to Man United?

Ten Hag currently has his Ajax side top of the league, while they have also won four out of four in the Champions League.

But perhaps the most attractive thing about him is the fact that he makes his teams play an incredibly efficient, attacking brand of football.

His Ajax side, which are not filled with superstars, have scored 14 goals so far in the Champions League, and they’ve conceded two.

Reports emerged this weekend that Manchester United are stepping up their interest in former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, as they seek to find a suitable replacement for Solskjaer.

