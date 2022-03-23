How Man United could lineup under Erik ten Hag

It seems to be a two-horse race.

Reports emerged on Wednesday stating that Manchester United are seriously considering giving Erik ten Hag the manager’s job at some point in the near future.

Compared to a lot of modern managers, it is somewhat difficult to determine exactly what style of football ten Hag would play at United.

To quote the man himself from a couple of years ago, he said: “It’s not even about systems. The players’ qualities determine how you play.”

He favours a 4-3-3 though, and while he could definitely adapt it if he felt as though the team wasn’t good enough, here is the Starting XI we think he would go for.

Erik ten Hag Man United lineup

David de Gea

A lot of United fans are hoping to see a new goalkeeper brought in soon, with Dean Henderson waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

But given the saves de Gea has made this season, it’s unlikely that a new keeper will be made a priority in the next few months.

Diogo Dalot / Ethan Laird

Ten Hag demands footballers who can attack, or at the very least be able to get forward when they need to.

This should spell the end of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and leave him with a decision to make between Laird and Dalot, with the Portuguese international having the edge.

Raphael Varane

Varane may not be too keen on the idea of playing in the Europa League next season, so United will have a job on their hands keeping him at the club.

But if they do, he will be a guaranteed starter.

Harry Maguire

If ten Hag does come in and keeps Maguire in, it will be one of the most controversial decisions he has to make.

Maguire is the most divisive player in the United squad, and if he starts to play poorly Victor Lindelof could definitely replace him.

However, the safest option would be to keep him in there at the start of next season.

Luke Shaw

Rangnick seems like he might prefer Alex Telles to Shaw, but whenever the Englishman has needed to prove himself, he does it.

A new permanent manager coming in could be the kick up the backside that Shaw needs.

Fred / new signing

Fred has seriously impressed under Rangnick, but the new manager might want a defensive midfielder who can really control of a game.

Maybe a new CDM would be his first order of business as manager.

Donny van de Beek

Given Paul Pogba is likely to leave the club, United need someone who can keep the ball in midfield. Add that to the fact that van de Beek was at the heart of Ajax’s incredible Champions League run under ten Hag and you’ve got a match made in heaven.

Could this be the chance the Dutch international has been waiting for?

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes, despite his limitations, needs to be in United’s starting team. He creates and scores so many chances that he will be a crucial part of this side.

Jadon Sancho

Ten Hag should really like managing Sancho, and vice versa. Sancho benefited from some strict attacking instructions over in Germany, and he should get something similar from the new manager.

Marcus Rashford

Anthony Elanga may have outperformed Rashford so far this season, but we are making the bold prediction that the Englishman will turn it around.

Perhaps a bit of time off in the summer is what he needs, after being in the headlines for approximately 24 months straight.

Cristiano Ronaldo / new signing

Ronaldo, similarly to Varane, might not be too interested in not playing Champions League football next season.

As a result, he could leave. This could give United the chance to make a marquee signing and bring in a top class, young striker to lead the line for the new manager.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United