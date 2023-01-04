The most impressive aspect of Erik ten Hag’s time so far

He is changing a club from the inside.

Manchester United registered another comfortable win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night, winning 3-0 at Old Trafford.

It was a win that always looked like it was going to be easy for Man United, and a far cry from what the club’s supporters have grown used to over the past five years or so.

The win came just a few short days after a hard-fought victory at Molineux, and before that was a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The performances weren’t perfect. Bournemouth and Wolves in particular had some big chances. But it was the apparent comfort and confidence that United played with that separates Erik ten Hag’s side from the ones that have come before it.

However, the most impressive thing about these three wins in a row (plus a Carabao Cup win over Burnley), is the rotation.

Lisandro Martinez has arguably been United’s best player this season and he hasn’t played a minute since winning the World Cup.

Instead, they have played Luke Shaw at center-back twice, and not conceded a goal in the process. Donny van de Beek has started, Alejandro Garnacho has started (due to Marcus Rashford’s disciplinary issue), and United are still looking to play the same way.

🏁 Started and finished the move. A first Old Trafford goal in 1,607 days for @LukeShaw23 👏#MUFC || #MUNBOU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2023

Even Aaron Wan-Bissaka has come in from the cold and looked like an actual footballer, and United will now likely get a decent fee for the right-back.

Man United under Erik ten Hag

A major criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that once his best XI weren’t fit to play, the drop-off in quality was huge. Ten Hag is clearly trying to build a team where that isn’t the case.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, two men who have been out in the cold for almost the entire season, started a league game in 2023 and kept a clean sheet.

It’s important that Ten Hag is rotating because it keeps players happy, but it’s even more important that everyone knows how the manager wants to play.

Since the battering United took at the Etihad, Ten Hag’s team have won 13, drawn two, and lost one in all competitions.

They are now only nine points off league-leaders Arsenal. Five clear of Spurs, with massive games against City and Arsenal to come.

Nobody expects a title challenge from United this season, and finishing in the top four would be mission accomplished. But it’s what Ten Hag is doing along the way that will benefit the club long-term.

