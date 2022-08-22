Erik ten Hag explains biggest mistakes his Man United side have made this season

He is working out the terrible start to the season.

Erik ten Hag has explained the biggest mistakes he and his Manchester United side have made so far this season, and what needs to be worked on.

Man United find themselves bottom of the league table after two games, and Ten Hag is unsurprisingly trying to figure out exactly what has gone wrong.

While the loss at home to Brighton was disappointing, it was the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brentford that really has United fans worried about the future, but Ten Hag seems to have pinpointed at the areas where they have gone wrong so far.

Erik ten Hag on Man United’s season so far

He said that Anthony Martial’s injury, Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of pre-season and David de Gea’s overall poor form is to blame for the poor performances.

He said: “We had a good basic pre-season, but then our No.9 Martial was injured and Ronny not fit. The ‘six’ in holding midfield is not there. First game, we had two in defence who had never played with each other and the goalkeeper was also not the best in this period.”

“There is a clear reason why. But I know we will fix that and I know that we will be better and the results will show this. It has been shown in pre-season.”

Ten Hag on Man United

Ten Hag’s comments show that he did want to start the season with Martial up front, and it could be that the Frenchman starts against Liverpool tonight.

While Lisandro Martinez has faced a lot of criticism for his performances against Brentford and Brighton, Ten Hag insisted that he has been good so far, and that he is not one of the bigger issues at the club.

United fans may take some confidence from the fact that Ten Hag said that he will fix the problems at the club, especially as there seems to be a hectic end to to the transfer window expected.

