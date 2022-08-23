Erik ten Hag hits nail on head with post-match Man United comments

Very accurate stuff.

Erik ten Hag hit the nail on the head with his comments in the post-match interview after Manchester United’s win over Liverpool.

United put in an excellent shift on the night, running more than Liverpool and creating more chances from the beginning until the end.

Much has been made about one aspect of the interview, as he swore while speaking to the Monday Night Football crew.

He said: “There was communication, a fighting spirit. There was especially team[work], and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f***ing good football.”

However, it was what he said after the game that should fill United fans with confidence for the rest of the season.

Refusing to just be content with a win over their fiercest rivals, Ten Hag said that it is easy to bring this sort of intensity to a game of this magnitude, but that the real test will come when they have to perform like this week in week out.

He said: “I was happy with it, but they have to bring it every game. Not only one game. I know we are happier because of the rivalry against Liverpool.

“But we can’t only bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, they’re heavy, so we have to bring this organisation and intensity in every game. It starts with spirit.”

Ten Hag raises a very valid point, as United have often performed well in big games only to go back to their old ways the following week in a game against relatively easier opposition.

United travel to Southampton on Saturday morning this weekend for the first match of the gameweek, in what will be a real test to see how much work Ten Hag has done with them.

