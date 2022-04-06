Erik ten Hag recruiting two former Man United strikers for coaching team

Two fan-favourites at the club.

Erik ten Hag is said to be recruiting two former Manchester United strikers for his coaching team, according to the latest reports.

Ruud van Nistlerooy and Robin van Persie are both reportedly being linked with a coaching role with Man United, if ten Hag is to get the job. Jaap Stam is also available, and apparently relatively close with ten Hag.

Ten Hag recently interviewed for the United job, where he reportedly impressed the board with his ideas and plans.

The Ajax manager has said that he believes the United job would require a five-year project, with a massive emphasis on getting back into Europe in a significant way.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, ten Hag had a dossier with specific emphasis on conditioning, and lack of “Champions League shape”.

However, the Dutchman reportedly didn’t make a “100% cast-iron case”, and United are said to be sniffing around other managers too, with Mauricio Pochettino likely still on their shortlist.

Erik ten Hag to Man United

Speaking on Sky Sports on Wednesday morning, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan said that he feels confident ten Hag could take the United job.

He said: “In Holland, he’s sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United…

“Whether they will be prepared to join him if he gets the job… But if he’s doing that kind of thing, it looks like he’s got some kind of guarantee, and he could walk into the club any day as soon as the season is finished.”

🗣️ "He's sounding out one or two members in Dutch football with a background at Manchester United." Could Ruud van Nistelrooy or Robin van Persie join Erik ten Hag if he gets the job at #MUFC? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OB4dHrTUzU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 6, 2022

A number of reports also suggest that Steve McClaren could return to be assistant manager at the club if ten Hag is given the job. McClaren has not worked for United since he was Alex Ferguson’s assistant when they won the treble.

Read next: Matt Le Tissier leaves role at Southampton over personal views

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United