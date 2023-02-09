Erik ten Hag fumes over Man United start vs Leeds

Not a happy manager…

Erik ten Hag was not happy with the way in which his Manchester United side started Wednesday night’s game against Leeds.

Man United were a goal down with less than 2 minutes on the clock, thanks to a stunning goal from William Gnonto.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag made it clear that he does not want to see his side start games like this in the future.

He said: “When you start a derby like we did it’s unacceptable. You have to be ready to fight and we weren’t ready for the battle. It looked like it [his players were not ready] but not me. We knew they will go aggressive, front foot, against a team on a good run, they’ll try to get into duels and that’s what they did.”

What made matters even worse is that after United’s terrible start to the first-half, they did the very same thing in the second-half, conceding an own-goal just minutes after the break.

Erik ten Hag on Leeds goals

If Ten Hag was annoyed at the start to the game, he was likely livid at this point.

He said: “I start my talk at half time with: ‘Guys we are not ready in the first half, make sure you are this time.’ And then we go out and concede again. I am disappointed we lose all the battles in the first minutes of each half.”

While this sort of complacency will undeniably have annoyed the manager, he will be pleased with how his side battled back to rescue a point, and almost go on to win the game.

It is telling that during the game, United fans were convinced they were not going to lose, even as Leeds scored for a second time.

Both sides have it all to do again on Sunday afternoon, with the reverse fixture taking place at Elland Road.

